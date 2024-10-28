MagazineBuy Print

Who won the Ballon d’Or last year?

The Ballon d’Or, an annual football award given by the France Football magazine, has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the last two decades.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 19:47 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) holding his 8th Ballon d’Or award and FC Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati (R) holding her Woman Ballon d’Or award during the 2023 Ballon d’Or France Football Award Ceremony.
Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) holding his 8th Ballon d’Or award and FC Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati (R) holding her Woman Ballon d’Or award during the 2023 Ballon d’Or France Football Award Ceremony. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) holding his 8th Ballon d’Or award and FC Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati (R) holding her Woman Ballon d’Or award during the 2023 Ballon d’Or France Football Award Ceremony. | Photo Credit: AFP

The discussions around the potential winners of the Ballon d’Or are back in the headlines, with the winners for the 2024 edition set to be decided later on October 28.

The Ballon d’Or, an annual football award given by the France Football magazine, has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the last two decades.

But this time, neither of the two have made it to the 30-player shortlist for the award, confirming that this year would see a new winner.

Who won the Ballon d’Or last year?

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or last year in men’s football, extending his record to eight such trophies.

Messi, who last won the award in 2021, played a pivotal role in guiding Argentina to its first World Cup title in 36 years when it beat defending champion France in the final last year.

Haaland, 23, was one of the firm favourites for his first Ballon d’Or after scoring 52 goals in 53 matches in all competitions last season as City won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

But Argentina’s magical run at the World Cup in Qatar, where Messi earned the Golden Ball for best overall player and Silver Boot (seven goals and three assists), helped him pip the Norwegian striker to the award.

In the women’s awards, Aitana Bonmati bagged the award.

Spain’s World Cup-winning star succeeded her international teammate Alexia Putellas as the winner of the prize after inspiring her country to glory at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last year.

The 25-year-old midfielder was named the best player at the World Cup as the Spanish team overcame off-field turbulence, including protests against its national federation and coach Jorge Vilda, to lift the trophy.

Bonmati also starred as Barcelona won the Champions League last season and was recently named the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year.

She was one of four members of the triumphant Spain team to feature among the 30 nominees for the prize, with Alba Redondo, Salma Paralluelo and full-back Olga Carmona, who netted the winner in the final, all shortlisted too.

