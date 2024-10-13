Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jonty Sidhu’s valiant hundred gives Delhi first-innings lead against Chhattisgarh

A one-man show from Jonty Sidhu (103*, 170b, 11x4, 2x6) ensured the battle of attrition between Chhattisgarh and Delhi continued on day three of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Sunday.

Ajay Mandal (three for 101) was the pick of Chhattisgarh’s bowlers, but Sidhu’s determined knock gave Delhi a slender, yet potentially game-defining, 14-run first-innings lead.

After Chhattisgarh had reduced Delhi to 236 for seven, Sidhu single-handedly turned the tide, adding 58, 25, and 33 runs for the last three wickets, respectively, with some fearless batting.

Delhi, resuming at 177 for four, looked comfortable for the better part of the opening hour, with overnight batters Himmat Singh and Harsh Tyagi navigating through the early pressure.

Chhattisgarh captain Amandeep Khare opened with pace from both ends as Ashish Chouhan and Ravi Kiran started the proceedings. Delhi slowly crossed the 200-run mark, but Mandal soon wove his magic.

In just his third over of the day, Mandal got Tyagi to edge one to wicketkeeper Eknath Kerkar. Shortly after, Himmat was bowled by Mandal, and when Ashish’s sharp inswinger dismissed Hrithik Shokeen, Delhi found itself struggling at 248 for seven by Lunch.

Sidhu then found an able ally in Navdeep Saini, whose 96-ball vigil allowed the southpaw to build his innings, even if at a slow rate.

As their partnership neared fifty, Chhattisgarh grew restless. Shashank Singh unleashed a short-ball ploy against Saini, supported by an aggressive field with a forward short leg, leg slip, and short mid-wicket. However, Saini resolutely ducked under the bouncers.

Just before tea, Shashank ran Saini out, ending his dogged resistance. By then, though, he had done his job. Delhi had scored 124 runs across the first two sessions at a steady rate of 2.29 runs per over.

Simarjeet Singh joined Sidhu in the final session, with Sidhu’s intent becoming clear. His animated chats with Simarjeet and loud calls for singles and doubles indicated his determination. Mandal returned to the attack and quickly dismissed Simarjeet, leaving Delhi still trailing by 19 runs. Chhattisgarh could sniff a first-innings lead, but Sidhu had other plans.

After four singles, he attempted three slog sweeps off Mandal, connecting only the third to send the ball to the mid-wicket fence, cutting the deficit to just 11 runs. In response, Khare made desperate attempts, shuffling his fielders after every delivery, drastically spreading the field to save boundaries.

Sidhu denied singles to his last partner, Himanshu Chauhan, on three occasions. One of these calls was particularly tense, as Chauhan had ventured halfway down the pitch, but an inaccurate throw saved him from being run out. The pair remained quiet for two overs before Ravi Kiran returned to the attack.

Sidhu attempted a big swing, edging the ball past a diving Kerkar for a streaky boundary. He pulled the next delivery, only for it to be collected by the fielder at short mid-wicket, drawing a frustrated shout from Sidhu. However, he managed a single to retain the strike before thumping Shashank for two boundaries to give Delhi the much-needed lead.

Sidhu’s celebratory roar was met with applause from the Delhi dugout. He clobbered Ashutosh Singh for a four and a six to bring up his well-deserved century, before Shubham Agrawal bowled Himanshu, dismissing Delhi for 357.

At Stumps, Chhattisgarh openers Ayush Pandey and Kerkar safely navigated the remaining overs, putting 33 runs on the board without any damage.