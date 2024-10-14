Kerala overcame the challenges of the pitch with intent and aggression, cruising to an eight-wicket victory over Punjab in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy match at the KCA St. Xavier’s College ground on Monday.

Chasing 158 for the win, the makeshift opening pair of captain Sachin Baby and Rohan Kunnummal adopted an ultra-aggressive approach, rendering the pitch irrelevant in their pursuit of victory.

The two perhaps took a cue from the aggressive tactics of Prabhsimran Singh (51 off 49 balls) during Punjab’s innings on the two-paced wicket, which had made batting a precarious task for most of the players.

Kunnummal and Sachin attacked the bowling from the outset, adding 73 runs for the first wicket in just 13 overs, setting the platform for victory. The second-wicket partnership of 75 between Sachin (56), who played the more restrained role in the opening stand, and Baba Aparajith (39 not out) sealed the contest.

Kunnummal took charge early, dismantling Punjab’s spinners. He danced down the track and launched Naman Dhir over long-on for a six to begin the chase on a positive note.

He then fiercely square cut Emanjot Singh for a four and smashed Mayank Markande’s first ball over long-on for another six. Kunnummal had raced to 48 off 36 balls when Mayank Markande took a sharp return catch to end his stay.

However, Sachin and Aparajith settled whatever nerves there were and began to play with increasing confidence. Sachin was dismissed soon after reaching his half-century, but Salman Nizar pulled Brar for a couple to complete the win.

Tightening the screws

Earlier in the day, Aparajith bowled with precision and control, troubling the Punjab batters. Krish Bhagat (5) and Nehal Wadhera (12) fell to Aparajith cheaply, leaving Punjab reeling at 50 for five. However, captain Prabhsimran and Anmolpreet Singh counter-attacked, adding 71 runs for the sixth wicket.

Kerala’s Baba Aparajith in action during Ranji trophy Cricket match between Kerala and Punjab at St. Xavier’s KCA Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN / THE HINDU

Prabhsimran unleashed a flurry of boundaries off Aparajith and Akshay Chandran, quickly shifting the momentum. Azharuddeen missed a stumping chance off Chandran’s bowling, but Prabhsimran did not curb his aggression and raced to his fifty.

Jalaj Saxena claimed the crucial wicket of Prabhsimran, who edged a catch to Vathsal Govind at silly point. His dismissal triggered a collapse, with Punjab losing its last five wickets for just 21 runs.

Kerala’s spin trio of Aparajith (four for 35), Aditya Sarwate (four for 43), and Jalaj Saxena (two for 40) shared the spoils as Punjab was bowled out during the extended first session