MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sachin Baby’s fifty, Aparajith’s all-round show helps Kerala beat Punjab by eight wickets

Punjab set a target of 157 runs after Kerala’s Aditya Sarwate and Baba Aparijith took four wickets each in the third innings. Kerala comfortably secured the win in 36 overs.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 20:28 IST , Thiruvananthapuram - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Kerala’s captain Sachin Baby plays a shot during Ranji trophy Cricket match between Kerala and Punjab at St. Xavier’s KCA Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.
Kerala’s captain Sachin Baby plays a shot during Ranji trophy Cricket match between Kerala and Punjab at St. Xavier’s KCA Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Kerala’s captain Sachin Baby plays a shot during Ranji trophy Cricket match between Kerala and Punjab at St. Xavier’s KCA Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN / THE HINDU

Kerala overcame the challenges of the pitch with intent and aggression, cruising to an eight-wicket victory over Punjab in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy match at the KCA St. Xavier’s College ground on Monday.

Chasing 158 for the win, the makeshift opening pair of captain Sachin Baby and Rohan Kunnummal adopted an ultra-aggressive approach, rendering the pitch irrelevant in their pursuit of victory.

The two perhaps took a cue from the aggressive tactics of Prabhsimran Singh (51 off 49 balls) during Punjab’s innings on the two-paced wicket, which had made batting a precarious task for most of the players.

AS IT HAPPENED: Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Highlights: Kerala beats Punjab by eight wickets

Kunnummal and Sachin attacked the bowling from the outset, adding 73 runs for the first wicket in just 13 overs, setting the platform for victory. The second-wicket partnership of 75 between Sachin (56), who played the more restrained role in the opening stand, and Baba Aparajith (39 not out) sealed the contest.

Kunnummal took charge early, dismantling Punjab’s spinners. He danced down the track and launched Naman Dhir over long-on for a six to begin the chase on a positive note.

He then fiercely square cut Emanjot Singh for a four and smashed Mayank Markande’s first ball over long-on for another six. Kunnummal had raced to 48 off 36 balls when Mayank Markande took a sharp return catch to end his stay.

However, Sachin and Aparajith settled whatever nerves there were and began to play with increasing confidence. Sachin was dismissed soon after reaching his half-century, but Salman Nizar pulled Brar for a couple to complete the win.

Tightening the screws

Earlier in the day, Aparajith bowled with precision and control, troubling the Punjab batters. Krish Bhagat (5) and Nehal Wadhera (12) fell to Aparajith cheaply, leaving Punjab reeling at 50 for five. However, captain Prabhsimran and Anmolpreet Singh counter-attacked, adding 71 runs for the sixth wicket.

Kerala’s Baba Aparajith in action during Ranji trophy Cricket match between Kerala and Punjab at St. Xavier’s KCA Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.
Kerala’s Baba Aparajith in action during Ranji trophy Cricket match between Kerala and Punjab at St. Xavier’s KCA Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN / THE HINDU
lightbox-info

Kerala’s Baba Aparajith in action during Ranji trophy Cricket match between Kerala and Punjab at St. Xavier’s KCA Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN / THE HINDU

Prabhsimran unleashed a flurry of boundaries off Aparajith and Akshay Chandran, quickly shifting the momentum. Azharuddeen missed a stumping chance off Chandran’s bowling, but Prabhsimran did not curb his aggression and raced to his fifty.

ALSO READ: Nikin misses ton but saves the day for Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh

Jalaj Saxena claimed the crucial wicket of Prabhsimran, who edged a catch to Vathsal Govind at silly point. His dismissal triggered a collapse, with Punjab losing its last five wickets for just 21 runs.

Kerala’s spin trio of  Aparajith (four for 35), Aditya Sarwate (four for 43), and Jalaj Saxena (two for 40) shared the spoils as Punjab was bowled out during the extended first session

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Baba Aparajith /

Kerala /

Punjab

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Motorsports weekend wrap: Toyota returns to F1 after 15 years; MotoGP set for revamp in 2027
    Kavita Menon
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sachin Baby’s fifty, Aparajith’s all-round show helps Kerala beat Punjab by eight wickets
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rajinder joins Hyderabad Toofans for 23 lakhs; Yuvraj Walmiki goes unsold; Belgium’s Victor Wegnez goes to Soorma Hockey Club at 40 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 2?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Delhi SG Pipers men’s squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sachin Baby’s fifty, Aparajith’s all-round show helps Kerala beat Punjab by eight wickets
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Nikin misses ton but saves the day for Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal, Uttar Pradesh settle for draw after tons from Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyam Garg
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Hyderabad coach Vineet rues missed opportunities after defeat to Gujarat
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Abhirath’s fifty in vain as Gujarat beats Hyderabad by 126 runs
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Motorsports weekend wrap: Toyota returns to F1 after 15 years; MotoGP set for revamp in 2027
    Kavita Menon
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sachin Baby’s fifty, Aparajith’s all-round show helps Kerala beat Punjab by eight wickets
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rajinder joins Hyderabad Toofans for 23 lakhs; Yuvraj Walmiki goes unsold; Belgium’s Victor Wegnez goes to Soorma Hockey Club at 40 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 2?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Delhi SG Pipers men’s squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment