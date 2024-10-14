Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Toss at 7PM; NZ eyes semifinal spot as India’s hopes in jeopardy

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match being played at the Dubai International Stadium.

SQUADS

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali(wk/c), Sidra Amin, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Tuba Hassan, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Fatima Sana, Tasmia Rubab.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold.

POINTS TABLE

Group A

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR 1. Australia (Q) 4 4 0 8 +2.223 2. India 4 2 2 4 +0.322 3. New Zealand 3 2 1 4 +0.282 4. Pakistan 3 1 2 2 -0.488 5. Sri Lanka 4 0 4 0 -2.173

Group B

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR 1. England 3 3 0 6 +1.716 2. South Africa 4 3 1 6 +1.382 3. West Indies 3 2 1 4 +1.708 4. Bangladesh 4 1 3 2 -0.844 5. Scotland 4 0 4 0 -3.129

(Updated after India vs Australia match on October 13)

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be available on the Star Sports Network.

The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.