Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Toss at 7PM; NZ eyes semifinal spot as India’s hopes in jeopardy

PAK vs NZ Live Score: Catch the score and updates from the Pakistan vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match being played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Updated : Oct 14, 2024 18:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match.
Catch the live score and updates from the PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
infoIcon

Catch the live score and updates from the PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match being played at the Dubai International Stadium.

SQUADS

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali(wk/c), Sidra Amin, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Tuba Hassan, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Fatima Sana, Tasmia Rubab.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold.

POINTS TABLE

Group A

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR
1. Australia (Q) 4 4 0 8 +2.223
2. India 4 2 2 4 +0.322
3. New Zealand 3 2 1 4 +0.282
4. Pakistan 3 1 2 2 -0.488
5. Sri Lanka 4 0 4 0 -2.173

Group B

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR
1. England 3 3 0 6 +1.716
2. South Africa 4 3 1 6 +1.382
3. West Indies 3 2 1 4 +1.708
4. Bangladesh 4 1 3 2 -0.844
5. Scotland 4 0 4 0 -3.129

(Updated after India vs Australia match on October 13)

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be available on the Star Sports Network.

The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

New Zealand Women

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

