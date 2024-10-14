The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the fixtures for India Women’s upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand.
The series, set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.
IND-W vs NZ-W ODI series schedule
- First ODI - October 24 - 1:30 PM IST - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Second ODI - October 27 - 1:30 PM IST - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Third ODI - October 29 - 1:30 PM IST - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
