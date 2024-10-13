Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table updated after IND vs AUS: India stays second despite loss, Australia through to semifinals from Group A

India lost its Group A match to Australia by nine runs in Sharjah on Sunday but stayed in second position, ahead of New Zealand, due to a superior Net Run Rate.

New Zealand has to win its final match against Pakistan on Monday to pip the Indian team and advance to the semifinals. Australia, meanwhile, became the first team to secure a spot in the last-four.

Earlier on Sunday, England beat Scotland by 10 wickets to move to the top spot in Group B. It will take on West Indies in the final match on Tuesday.

Group A

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR 1. Australia (Q) 4 4 0 8 +2.223 2. India 4 2 2 4 +0.322 3. New Zealand 3 2 1 4 +0.282 4. Pakistan 3 1 2 2 -0.488 5. Sri Lanka 4 0 4 0 -2.173

Group B

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR 1. England 3 3 0 6 +1.716 2. South Africa 4 3 1 6 +1.382 3. West Indies 3 2 1 4 +1.708 4. Bangladesh 4 1 3 2 -0.844 5. Scotland 4 0 4 0 -3.129

(Updated after India vs Australia match on October 13)