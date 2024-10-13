MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table updated after IND vs AUS: India stays second despite loss, Australia through to semifinals from Group A

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 points table: Here are the standings for Group A and Group B after the India vs Australia match on Sunday.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 23:01 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats against Australia.
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats against Australia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats against Australia. | Photo Credit: AP

India lost its Group A match to Australia by nine runs in Sharjah on Sunday but stayed in second position, ahead of New Zealand, due to a superior Net Run Rate.

New Zealand has to win its final match against Pakistan on Monday to pip the Indian team and advance to the semifinals. Australia, meanwhile, became the first team to secure a spot in the last-four.

Earlier on Sunday, England beat Scotland by 10 wickets to move to the top spot in Group B. It will take on West Indies in the final match on Tuesday.

Group A

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR
1. Australia (Q) 4 4 0 8 +2.223
2. India 4 2 2 4 +0.322
3. New Zealand 3 2 1 4 +0.282
4. Pakistan 3 1 2 2 -0.488
5. Sri Lanka 4 0 4 0 -2.173

Group B

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR
1. England 3 3 0 6 +1.716
2. South Africa 4 3 1 6 +1.382
3. West Indies 3 2 1 4 +1.708
4. Bangladesh 4 1 3 2 -0.844
5. Scotland 4 0 4 0 -3.129

(Updated after India vs Australia match on October 13)

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
