India lost its last group-stage game to Australia by nine runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday which meant its fate in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 was not in its hands any more.

Chasing 152 runs, India finished its 20 overs at 142 for nine. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ended the group phase with four points from four games. However, despite the loss, India stayed in the second spot due to a better Net Run Rate (NRR) than New Zealand.

New Zealand is tied with India on four points, but has a game in hand and plays Pakistan on Monday in the final game of Group A. A victory for New Zealand will take it through to the semifinals.

Hence, India is not knocked out as things stand. A win for Pakistan against New Zealand can help India stay in the second spot.

However, if Pakistan wins by a big margin, its NRR can overtake that of India’s, helping it qualify for the semifinals.