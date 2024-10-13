MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS: Why was Phoebe Litchfield not given leg before wicket against Deepti Sharma? MCC rule explained

Litchfield was given leg-before-wicket after she missed a reverse sweep but a decision to review the on-field call saw the decision overturned.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 21:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Phoebe Litchfield of Australia bats against New Zealand.
FILE PHOTO: Phoebe Litchfield of Australia bats against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Phoebe Litchfield of Australia bats against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield tried to reverse sweep India’s Deepti Sharma during the 17th over of the first innings of their Women’s T20 World Cup match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

She was given leg-before-wicket after she missed the shot but a decision to review the on-field call handed her a repreive. The third umpire judged the ball to have pitched outside the line of leg stump and asked the on-field umpire to reverse the decision.

According to law 36.1.2  of the MCC, the batter is given leg before only if, “the ball, if it is not intercepted full-pitch, pitches in line between wicket and wicket or on the off side of the striker’s wicket.”

India players, including vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, protested with the umpire, claiming the ball pitching outside the leg-stump line should be deemed inconsequential given the batter has switched stances.

However, the definition of the off and on sides does not change even if the batter changes his stance in attempting a reverse sweep or a switch hit. The ICC had mulled changes to the rule but no amendements were made.

Litchfield remained unbeaten on 15 off nine deliveries and helped Australia to a strong finish at 151 for eight.

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

India women /

Australia Women /

Phoebe Litchfield

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND 0/0; Needs 152 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS: Why was Phoebe Litchfield not given leg before wicket against Deepti Sharma? MCC rule explained
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich breaks women’s marathon world record in Chicago
    Reuters
  4. Hockey India League Auction 2024 LIVE: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE: Harmanpreet joins Soorma Hockey Club for 78 lakhs; Germany’s Peillat sold to Hyderabad Toofans at 68 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND vs AUS: Why was Phoebe Litchfield not given leg before wicket against Deepti Sharma? MCC rule explained
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Asha Sobhana injured ahead of IND vs AUS, Radha Yadav comes in as replacement
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Alyssa Healy arrives for IND vs AUS in crutches, ruled out of crucial Group A match
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND 0/0; Needs 152 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Bouchier, Wyatt-Hodge score half-centuries as England thrashes Scotland by 10 wickets
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND 0/0; Needs 152 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS: Why was Phoebe Litchfield not given leg before wicket against Deepti Sharma? MCC rule explained
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich breaks women’s marathon world record in Chicago
    Reuters
  4. Hockey India League Auction 2024 LIVE: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE: Harmanpreet joins Soorma Hockey Club for 78 lakhs; Germany’s Peillat sold to Hyderabad Toofans at 68 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment