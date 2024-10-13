IND vs AUS: Why was Phoebe Litchfield not given leg before wicket against Deepti Sharma? MCC rule explained

Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield tried to reverse sweep India’s Deepti Sharma during the 17th over of the first innings of their Women’s T20 World Cup match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

She was given leg-before-wicket after she missed the shot but a decision to review the on-field call handed her a repreive. The third umpire judged the ball to have pitched outside the line of leg stump and asked the on-field umpire to reverse the decision.

According to law 36.1.2 of the MCC, the batter is given leg before only if, “the ball, if it is not intercepted full-pitch, pitches in line between wicket and wicket or on the off side of the striker’s wicket.”

India players, including vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, protested with the umpire, claiming the ball pitching outside the leg-stump line should be deemed inconsequential given the batter has switched stances.

However, the definition of the off and on sides does not change even if the batter changes his stance in attempting a reverse sweep or a switch hit. The ICC had mulled changes to the rule but no amendements were made.

Litchfield remained unbeaten on 15 off nine deliveries and helped Australia to a strong finish at 151 for eight.