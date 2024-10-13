MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Asha Sobhana injured ahead of IND vs AUS, Radha Yadav comes in as replacement

“Asha Sobhana is unable to participate in the today’s game against Australia after she suffered a knee injury during the warm-up on the sidelines of toss,” a statement from BCCI said.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 19:40 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Asha Sobhana dives to stop the ball during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 6, 2024.
India’s Asha Sobhana dives to stop the ball during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Asha Sobhana dives to stop the ball during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian spinner Asha Sobhana suffered a knee injury minutes before the start of her side’s crucial game against Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 and was forced to sit out the match. Radha Yadav was named as her replacement.

“Asha Sobhana is unable to participate in the today’s game against Australia after she suffered a knee injury during the warm-up on the sidelines of toss,” a statement from BCCI said. “The ICC Match Referee requested the Australian captain who agreed to the request for a replacement in India’s Playing XI.”

As per the MCC playing rules, a team is allowed the make a change in the playing XI after the toss only if the opposing captain has agreed to the swap. “No player may be replaced after the nomination without the consent of the opposing captain.”

Asha has so far picked up five wickets in the tournament. Her best performance came against Sri Lanka where the leg-break bowler finished with figures of 3/19.

“The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Asha’s progress,” the statement further read.

In the Australian camp, injuries to skipper Alyssa Healy and Tayla Vlaeminck has forced the side to make changes for this match. While Vlaeminck has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament and Heather Graham has been brought in as replacement, Healy’s progress will be monitored by the team management in the coming days.

