Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Bouchier, Wyatt-Hodge score half-centuries as England thrashes Scotland by 10 wickets

Heather Knight’s England road rolled their neighbours in a comfortable 10-wicket win with 10 overs to spare, but this is where the scorecard only tells you so much.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 17:42 IST , Sharjah - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
England’s Maia Bouchier and England’s Danni Wyatt-Hodge run between wickets against Scotland in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.
England’s Maia Bouchier and England’s Danni Wyatt-Hodge run between wickets against Scotland in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
The Scots are passionate about their sovereignty. It is why the nation has, for centuries, twiddled with the idea of breaking free from England and the canopy of the United Kingdom.

It’s only natural then that this sentiment crept into the T20 World Cup group encounter — and the anthems in particular — between the two countries at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

With its maiden World Cup campaign long over, Scotland – perhaps for the first time in this tournament – threw caution to the wind and batted without worry. Its 109/6 is the highest team score Scotland has managed in this tournament and was an effort anchored by the Bryce sisters.

Skipper Kathryn’s 28-ball 33 and sister Sarah’s 31-ball 27 laid the foundation for a modest total that gave the side’s bowlers something to work with.

“(There’s been) Real excitement for today, knowing it is our last game. (We) Just wanted to enjoy this last game. It has been fantastic. Steep learning curve for a lot of girls but nice to have that experience under the belt,” Kathryn said about the batting effort.

Sophie Ecclestone was predictably the pick of the bowlers for the former T20 World Champion, taking two wickets for just 13 runs in her spell.

Border-based sparring on one side, these two nations enjoy banter and rivalries in sporting spheres. But that looks a bit different in the women’s game.

Scotland players often look for training and playing opportunities across the border and grow in the more established English framework. Many players in this game have shared dressing rooms and therefore know each other and their games pretty well.

Against a formidable bowling attack which saw Lauren Bell get her first game of the tournament, Scotland showed marked improvements in placement and manufactured shots to optimally use the gaps in the field. But it was no match for Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s devastatingly effortless stroke play.

