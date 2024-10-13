Sinner downs Djokovic to win Shanghai Masters

Italy’s World No. 1 Jannik Sinner beat world no. 4 Novak Djokovic in the final of the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.
Sinner took a crucial break in the fourth game of the second set to defeat the Serb in 1hr 37min and deny him a 100th career singles title.
More to follow...
