Sinner downs Djokovic to win Shanghai Masters

Sinner won in straight sets 7-6 (4), 6-3 to deny Djokovic his 100th career title.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 16:05 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his final match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.
Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his final match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his final match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

