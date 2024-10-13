Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Heather Graham replaces Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia squad

All-rounder Heather Graham has been approved as a replacement for Tayla Vlaeminck in the Australia squad, the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 said on Sunday.

Pacer Vlaeminck sustained an injury during Australia’s group stage match against Pakistan on Friday. She, while fielding in the first over, chased down a shot from Muneeba Ali near the boundary. Unfortunately, her knee got stuck as she dived, causing her to fall awkwardly on her right shoulder. She was replaced by Darcie Brown.

“Tayla dislocated her right shoulder while attempting to stop a boundary. Her shoulder has since been relocated, but the full extent of the injury will be known after further assessment in the coming days,” stated the Australian management that day.

Graham, who has played one ODI and five T20Is, was part of the World Cup-winning squad in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket, Chair), Snehal Pradhan (ICC Manager – Women’s Cricket), Salman Hanif (Emirates Cricket Board Tournament Director), Katey Martin (Independent Representative).