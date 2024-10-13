MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Heather Graham replaces Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia squad

Graham, who has played one ODI and five T20Is, was part of the World Cup-winning squad in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 15:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australian bowler Heather Graham celebrates with her teammates after taking a hat-trick during the fifth and final T20I women’s cricket match against Australia at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on December 20, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Australian bowler Heather Graham celebrates with her teammates after taking a hat-trick during the fifth and final T20I women’s cricket match against Australia at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on December 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australian bowler Heather Graham celebrates with her teammates after taking a hat-trick during the fifth and final T20I women’s cricket match against Australia at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on December 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

All-rounder Heather Graham has been approved as a replacement for Tayla Vlaeminck in the Australia squad, the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 said on Sunday.

Pacer Vlaeminck sustained an injury during Australia’s group stage match against Pakistan on Friday. She, while fielding in the first over, chased down a shot from Muneeba Ali near the boundary. Unfortunately, her knee got stuck as she dived, causing her to fall awkwardly on her right shoulder. She was replaced by Darcie Brown.

“Tayla dislocated her right shoulder while attempting to stop a boundary. Her shoulder has since been relocated, but the full extent of the injury will be known after further assessment in the coming days,” stated the Australian management that day.

Graham, who has played one ODI and five T20Is, was part of the World Cup-winning squad in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket, Chair), Snehal Pradhan (ICC Manager – Women’s Cricket), Salman Hanif (Emirates Cricket Board Tournament Director), Katey Martin (Independent Representative).

Related Topics

Tayla Vlaeminck /

Heather Graham /

Australia Women /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3 Updates: Mumbai chases 262 vs Baroda; Kerala concedes lead against Punjab
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet joins Soorma Hockey Club for 78 lakhs; Hardik sold to UP Rudras for 70 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hyderabad Toofans squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 25/0 (5 overs)
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Heather Graham replaces Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia squad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Heather Graham replaces Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 25/0 (5 overs)
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ skipper Devine: Hopefully Australia can do us a favour and win against India
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: IND v AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs AUS head-to-head record; most runs, wickets, stats ahead of Group A match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3 Updates: Mumbai chases 262 vs Baroda; Kerala concedes lead against Punjab
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet joins Soorma Hockey Club for 78 lakhs; Hardik sold to UP Rudras for 70 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hyderabad Toofans squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 25/0 (5 overs)
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Heather Graham replaces Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia squad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment