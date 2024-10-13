MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Nations League: Germany’s Pavlovic back for clash against Netherlands

Germany, who drew 2-2 with the Dutch in Amsterdam in September, is top of its Nations League group on seven points from three matches, with Netherlands second on five.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 23:09 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aleksandar Pavlovic missed Germany’s 2-1 victory over Bosnia with a knee injury.
Aleksandar Pavlovic missed Germany's 2-1 victory over Bosnia with a knee injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Aleksandar Pavlovic missed Germany’s 2-1 victory over Bosnia with a knee injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic will be back from injury for its UEFA Nations League match at home against the Netherlands on Monday and will form a midfield partnership with Angelo Stiller, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Bayern Munich defensive midfielder missed Friday’s 2-1 victory over Bosnia with a knee injury.

“Tomorrow Angelo and Pavlovic will play in midfield,” Nagelsmann told a press conference, praising the pair as prospects for the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Pavlovic is already a starting player for his club and only missed the Euros earlier this year due to illness.

ALSO READ | UEFA Nations League: Lamine Yamal out of Spain squad due to muscle strain

For 23-year-old Stiller it would be his third cap, having made his international debut only last month.

“He trains well and he played a good last season (with VfB Stuttgart),” said Nagelsmann of Stiller.

“He has also started this season well. He still has a few things he can do better. But I want to see him do that. Given his age, he is a prospect for us. We have two years until the World Cup ... so we need some younger players,” he added.

Germany, who drew 2-2 with the Dutch in Amsterdam in September, is top of Nations League Group A3 on seven points from three matches, with Netherlands second on five. Hungary has two points and Bosnia is in last place with one.

“It will be an interesting game against a good opponent. We could have won in Amsterdam so we’ll try to do it tomorrow. We’ll be more pushed than we were against Bosnia,” Nagelsmann added.

