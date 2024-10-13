MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Nations League: Motivated Belgium hopes to end long wait for competitive win France

Defeat at home against France and an expected win for Italy over Israel could effectively end Belgium’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages with two rounds left to play.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 18:07 IST

Reuters
Belgium’s Leandro Trossard after its 2-2 draw with Italy in the Nations League Group B match.
Belgium's Leandro Trossard after its 2-2 draw with Italy in the Nations League Group B match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Belgium’s Leandro Trossard after its 2-2 draw with Italy in the Nations League Group B match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has urged his players to be brave and clinical against France as his side seeks a first competitive victory over its neighbour in 43 years in their Nations League A Group 2 clash in Brussels on Monday.

Belgium trails pool leader Italy by three points and second-placed France by two at the midway point in the group, needing to finish in the top two to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Defeat at home and an expected win for Italy over Israel could effectively end its hopes of reaching the knockout stages with two rounds left to play.

“We must be brave against France. We won’t get many opportunities and we have to finish the ones we get. We won’t be able to put pressure on them for 90 minutes, so it’s also important to defend well in our own box. It’s going to be a big game,” Tedesco said.

Belgium, without Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, after they asked not to be considered for this international window, earned a 2-2 draw in Italy on Thursday having been two goals behind inside 24 minutes.

ALSO READ | Portugal coach Martinez praises squad’s progress since Euro 2024 exit

Tedesco is hoping his side will start better against France, who won 2-0 in Lyon when the teams met last month.

“We didn’t start well (against Italy). We wanted to be compact, but we were way too impatient. And that quick (first) goal did not help. We are just human. It is in my character to also talk about the bad things. We must not hide that,” he said.

“But the match lasted 90 minutes, not half an hour. I want to emphasise that we showed a good response. With this young group it was anything but a bad result against Italy,” he added.

Belgium has not beaten France in a competitive match since a World Cup qualifier in 1981. Its two victories since then have both been in friendly fixtures, the last in 2015.

“Will the poor results against France from the past discourage us? It can be a motivation. We can actually write history. Of course, we will need a fantastic day if you see who France can select. Then it doesn’t really matter that (Kylian) Mbappe isn’t there,” Tedesco said.

Mbappe has also asked to be excused from French duty for the October international window.

