Ronaldo scores as Portugal beats Poland 3-1 to maintain perfect Nations League start

Silva put Portugal in front after 26 minutes, netting from Bruno Fernandes' headed assist, before Ronaldo doubled their lead 11 minutes later with a low, first-time shot.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 03:14 IST , WARSAW - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the Nations League.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the Nations League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the Nations League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

First-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo helped group leader Portugal to a comfortable 3-1 victory away to Poland in the Nations League on Saturday as it continues its perfect start to the competition with three wins.

Silva put Portugal in front after 26 minutes, netting from Bruno Fernandes’ headed assist, before Ronaldo doubled their lead 11 minutes later with a low, first-time shot.

Piotr Zielinski pulled a goal back for Poland in the 78th with a powerful strike into the roof of the net before home defender Jan Bednarek netted an own goal in the dying minutes.

Portugal continues to set pace in League A Group One with nine points, three points clear of Croatia who came from behind to beat visitor Scotland 2-1 earlier on Saturday. Poland is third with three points while the Scots have none so far. 

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Portugal /

UEFA Nations League

