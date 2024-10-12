MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

LIVE Portugal vs Poland score, Nations League: POR v POL; Ronaldo and Lewandowski in starting lineups

POR vs POL: Follow for the live score and match updates from the Nations League clash between Portugal and Poland.

Updated : Oct 12, 2024 23:48 IST

Team Sportstar
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE COVERAGE of the Nations League match between Portugal and Poland, happening in Warsaw.
  • October 12, 2024 23:47
    Poland’s starting XI!
  • October 12, 2024 23:33
    Ronaldo starts!!!
  • October 12, 2024 23:16
    Livestreaming info

    Where to watch the live telecast of the Portugal vs Poland Nations League match?

    The Portugal vs Poland Nations League match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

    Where to live stream the Portugal vs Poland Nations League match?

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • October 12, 2024 22:53
    Preview

    Portugal vs Poland LIVE streaming info, Nations League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play

    Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Nations League clash between Portugal and Poland at the National Stadium Warsaw.

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Portugal /

Poland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Portugal vs Poland score, Nations League: POR v POL; Ronaldo and Lewandowski in starting lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Full list of records broken during India vs Bangladesh in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Samson, Suryakumar record second-highest 2nd-wicket partnership for India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal vs Poland LIVE streaming info, Nations League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN: List of India’s highest margin of victories by runs in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. LIVE Portugal vs Poland score, Nations League: POR v POL; Ronaldo and Lewandowski in starting lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. Confusing comments prompt concerns about Carsley and his future after England’s shocking loss against Greece
    AP
  3. Nations League: Pavlidis double seals famous win for Greece over England
    Reuters
  4. Nations League: Italy squanders two-goal lead in Belgium draw after being reduced to ten men
    Reuters
  5. Venezuela vs Argentina Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: VEN 1-1 ARG; Rondon, Otamendi score in Lionel Messi’s La Albiceleste return after delayed kick-off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Portugal vs Poland score, Nations League: POR v POL; Ronaldo and Lewandowski in starting lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Full list of records broken during India vs Bangladesh in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Samson, Suryakumar record second-highest 2nd-wicket partnership for India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal vs Poland LIVE streaming info, Nations League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN: List of India’s highest margin of victories by runs in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment