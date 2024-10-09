MagazineBuy Print

AFC asks Iran club Esteghlal to introduce neutral venue for match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Ronaldo-led Nassr was supposed to face Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League Elite at the Qods City Martyrs Stadium in Tehran on October 22.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 23:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr is set to face Esteghlal in matchday three of the AFC Champions League Elite competetition.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr is set to face Esteghlal in matchday three of the AFC Champions League Elite competetition. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr is set to face Esteghlal in matchday three of the AFC Champions League Elite competetition. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has informed Iranian club Esteghlal FC to find a neutral ground for its AFC Champions League Elite match against Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Nassr was supposed to face Esteghlal in matchday three of the competition at the Qods City Martyrs Stadium in Tehran on October 22.

However, the recent escalating conflict in the country involving Israel has prompted the federation to shift the matches to a different venue.

“The final result and the venue of the match will be announced through the official media of Esteghlal Club within the legal period,” Esteghlal said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Saudi Arabia pays for naming rights to Atlético Madrid’s stadium for 9 years

Earlier this month, Indian Super League side Mohun Bagan Super Giant was scheduled to play Iranian top division side Tractor FC in its Champions League 2 match, at the Yadegar-e-Emam Stadium in Tabriz.

However, tensions between Iran and Israel escalated after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed by the Israel defence forces which eventually led to missiles being launched at Israel by Iran a day before the game.

Mohun Bagan’s players, as a result, wrote to the club and the All India Football Federation (AIFF), deciding against travelling to the country due to security reasons.

Additionally, Iran’s FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Qatar to be played on October 15 at the Emam Reza Stadium in Mashhad is also set to be moved after AFC asked to change the venue.

