Saudi Arabia pays for naming rights to Atlético Madrid’s stadium for 9 years

Atlético said that its Metropolitano stadium will be known as the Riyadh Air Metropolitano henceforth until 2033.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 15:35 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
General view outside the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.
General view outside the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

General view outside the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Saudi Arabia has consolidated its branding push with Atlético Madrid by paying for naming rights to the Spanish club’s stadium for the next nine years.

Atlético, which has been sponsored by Saudi state-owned Riyadh Air since last season, said on Wednesday that its Metropolitano stadium will be known as the Riyadh Air Metropolitano henceforth until 2033.

Atlético did not say how much it was receiving for the new agreement “which makes the Saudi Arabian company the most important sponsor in the club’s history.”

The deal for shirt sponsorship from 2023-27 was already worth a reported 40 million euros a season to the club.

“The final installation of the new name of the stadium on the main, northeast and southeast facades will take place in the next few weeks,” Atlético said.

The establishment of Riyadh Air was announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in March 2023. It is yet to begin commercial operations.

Atletico Madrid

