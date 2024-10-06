La Liga: Lewandowski nets hattrick as Barcelona thrashes Alaves 3-0

Robert Lewandowski’s first-half hattrick guided LaLiga leaders Barcelona to a 3-0 win away at Deportivo Alaves on Sunday as the Polish striker extended his lead at the top of the league’s scoring charts.

Barcelona wasted no time in going in front when Lewandowski headed home from a Raphinha free-kick in the seventh minute before the Brazilian winger provided another assist on a counterattack for the 36-year-old striker to grab his second.

Lewandowski completed his hattrick in the 32nd minute for his 10th La Liga goal in nine games this season, but despite its dominance Barcelona could not score another as Antonio Sivera stood strong in the Alaves goal with six saves.

The victory moved Barcelona to 24 points, three points clear of rival Real Madrid, while Alaves is 12th with 10 points.