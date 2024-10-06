MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vinicius Jr to miss Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers after neck injury

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira has been called up to replace him, the CBF said in a statement.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 21:09 IST , SAO PAULO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior leaves the pitch injured during the La Liga match against Villareal.
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior leaves the pitch injured during the La Liga match against Villareal. | Photo Credit: Bernat Armangue/AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior leaves the pitch injured during the La Liga match against Villareal. | Photo Credit: Bernat Armangue/AP

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr will miss its World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru due to injury, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said on Sunday, making him the fourth player to be replaced in the squad.

Vinicius suffered a neck injury during Real Madrid’s 2-0 home win against Villarreal on Saturday, the club said.

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira has been called up to replace him, the CBF said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Madrid’s Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury

Vinicius’ injury adds to the woes of coach Dorival Jr as Brazil, fifth in CONMEBOL’s World Cup qualifying standings with 10 points after eight matches, faces Chile in Santiago on Oct. 10 before hosting Peru in Brasilia five days later.

The top six of the 10 teams qualify directly for the World Cup.

Dorival had already been forced to call up Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas Beraldo, Palmeiras’ Weverton and Botafogo’s Alex Telles to replace Juventus’ Bremer, Liverpool’s Alisson and Atletico Mineiro’s Guilherme Arana, all injured.

Related Topics

Vinicius Junior /

Brazil /

Real Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan was 10-15 runs short of winning total, says Sana
    PTI
  2. Vinicius Jr to miss Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers after neck injury
    Reuters
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India stutters to nervy win against Pakistan, Net Run Rate still not out of the woods
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st T20I: IND 28/1; Abhishek falls after brisk cameo in 128-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Nottingham Forest earns one point in frenzied 1-1 draw against Chelsea
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Vinicius Jr to miss Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers after neck injury
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: We left room for Cagliari to get back into the game, says Motta
    Reuters
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Razvan Marin penalty helps Cagliari hold Juventus to 1-1 draw
    Reuters
  4. Nations League: Havertz out of Germany squad against Bosnia, Netherlands with knee problem
    Reuters
  5. Juventus not enthusiastic on welcoming back Paul Pogba despite doping ban reduced
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan was 10-15 runs short of winning total, says Sana
    PTI
  2. Vinicius Jr to miss Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers after neck injury
    Reuters
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India stutters to nervy win against Pakistan, Net Run Rate still not out of the woods
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st T20I: IND 28/1; Abhishek falls after brisk cameo in 128-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Nottingham Forest earns one point in frenzied 1-1 draw against Chelsea
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment