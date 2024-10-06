Arsenal’s Women’s Super League title chances suffered a blow on Sunday as it was held to a 0-0 home draw by Everton, who picked up the first point of the season and first away to the Gunners since 2009.

With Everton having opened its campaign with a 4-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion and a 1-0 loss to Manchester United, not even the most die-hard Toffees fan would have expected them to get anything from the team’s trip to London.

Arsenal dominated with almost 70% possession and had a handful of decent efforts on target, but a combination of grit and good luck saw Everton grab a most unlikely point that could have big implications in the 22-game title race.

With Chelsea’s game against Manchester United postponed due to the Blues’ Champions League game on Tuesday, Manchester City made the most of Arsenal’s slip-up by beating visiting West Ham 2-0 to go top on seven points after three games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool scored two brilliant goals at Tottenham Hotspur - a lob by Cornelia Kapocs and a direct free kick from Marie Hoebinger - but also twice put the ball in its net before a stoppage-time Hoebinger penalty gave it a thrilling 3-2 win, the first in the league this season.

On Saturday, Brighton continued its fine start by coming from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 4-2, but the gloss was taken off another excellent performance after Poppy Pattinson was sent off in second-half stoppage time.

That result leaves Brighton third in the table on six points, behind Chelsea on goal difference, with Manchester United fourth, also on six points, and Liverpool fifth on five.

Despite Everton’s unexpected draw, it still dropped to last place after Crystal Palace beat Leicester City 2-0 later on Sunday, the three points helping the south London side climb past Everton and up to eighth in the 12-team table.

Aston Villa, Leicester and West Ham are also on one point, with Everton bottom as it has yet to score this season.