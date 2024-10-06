MagazineBuy Print

Nations League: Havertz out of Germany squad against Bosnia, Netherlands with knee problem

Havertz played the full 90 minutes for his club Arsenal in Saturday's 3-1 win against Southampton in the Premier League but will not join up with Germany.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 18:42 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Kai Havertz in action with Jan Bednarek of Southampton.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz in action with Jan Bednarek of Southampton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz in action with Jan Bednarek of Southampton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Germany forward Kai Havertz will miss Nations League matches against Bosnia and the Netherlands due to a knee problem, the Germany national team said on Sunday.

Havertz played the full 90 minutes for his club Arsenal in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Southampton in the Premier League but will not join up with Germany.

“National team coach Julian Nagelsmann has nominated Jonathan Burkardt in Havertz’s place. Get well soon Kai,” Germany announced on X on Sunday.

Germany visits Bosnia on Friday and hosts the Netherlands on October 14. 

