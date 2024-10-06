Leo Campana scored in second-half stoppage time to lift visiting Inter Miami to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday.

Campana settled Luis Suarez’s cross with a nice touch and quickly sent a sliding left-footed shot from the centre of the box inside the right post in the 93rd minute. Campana’s goal was his eighth of the season and third in his last five matches.

Oscar Ustari made seven saves for Inter Miami (21-4-8, 71 points), which can break the MLS record for points in a season when it hosts the New England Revolution in the finale on October 19. The Revolution set the mark with 73 in 2021.

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi joined teammate Sergio Busquets in entering the match in the 60th minute, while fellow traditional starter Luis Suarez came on in the 71st. Jordi Alba and goalkeeper Drake Callender assumed the role of spectators for the Herons, who will play their first postseason match at home on October 25.

Toronto FC (11-19-4, 37 points) saw its winless stretch extend to five matches (0-4-1) despite holding a decisive 7-2 edge in shots on goal, 15-4 advantage in shot attempts and 6-1 edge in corner kicks.

The Reds were left with little solace and fell to Inter Miami for the third time this season. They dropped a 3-1 decision to the Herons on July 17 and a 4-3 decision in a League Cup match on August 8.

Sean Johnson turned aside one shot for Toronto FC.

Toronto nearly opened the scoring in the 25th minute after Sigurd Rosted’s header following a cross from Matty Longstaff sailed just wide of the net.

Prior to the match, Toronto FC announced the return of former player Sebastian Giovinco as the club’s new special advisor and club ambassador. His job will be to focus on player evaluation, development, identification and recruitment as well as supporting the team’s general manager and head of scouting.