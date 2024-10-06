West Indies and Scotland, the only teams in Group B yet to open their accounts, will face each other in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
The Windies are coming into this match after a 10-wicket drubbing was handed to them by South Africa. On the other hand, the Scots, debuting in the T20 World Cup, would hope for their first-ever win after the opening-day loss to Bangladesh.
When is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland?
The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday, October 6.
Where is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland?
The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.
Where to watch LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland?
You can watch the LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland?
You can watch the LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on Sportstar’s website and app.
PREDICTED XI
West Indies
Scotland
Latest on Sportstar
- WI vs SCO, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch West Indies v Scotland; Predicted XI
- IND vs BAN head-to-head record in T20Is: India v Bangladesh overall stats; most runs, wickets
- La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius, Valverde shine as Real Madrid blanks Villarreal 2-0
- IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India v Bangladesh; match details, timing, squads
- Real Madrid vs Villarreal Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 2-0 VIL; Vinicius, Valverde lead Los Blancos to victory
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE