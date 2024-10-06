MagazineBuy Print

WI vs SCO, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch West Indies v Scotland; Predicted XI

Here’s everything you need to know about the LIVE streaming information of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 07:20 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
The Windies are coming into this match after a 10-wicket drubbing was handed to them by South Africa.
The Windies are coming into this match after a 10-wicket drubbing was handed to them by South Africa. | Photo Credit: ICC/X
infoIcon

The Windies are coming into this match after a 10-wicket drubbing was handed to them by South Africa. | Photo Credit: ICC/X

West Indies and Scotland, the only teams in Group B yet to open their accounts, will face each other in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The Windies are coming into this match after a 10-wicket drubbing was handed to them by South Africa. On the other hand, the Scots, debuting in the T20 World Cup, would hope for their first-ever win after the opening-day loss to Bangladesh.

When is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday, October 6.

Where is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland?

You can watch the LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland?

You can watch the LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Scotland on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on Sportstar’s website and app.

PREDICTED XI
West Indies
Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell
Scotland
Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell

