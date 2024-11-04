MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dortmund in a race against time with injuries, says manager Sahin

Last season finalist Dortmund is without wingers Karim Adeyemi and Julien Duranville, midfielder Gio Reyna as well as defenders Niklas Suele, Julian Ryerson and Yan Couto among others.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 18:56 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
“The known absentees remain. I don’t think anyone will come back, apart from Almugera Kabar,” Sahin told reporters on Monday.
“The known absentees remain. I don’t think anyone will come back, apart from Almugera Kabar,” Sahin told reporters on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

“The known absentees remain. I don’t think anyone will come back, apart from Almugera Kabar,” Sahin told reporters on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Injury-ravaged Borussia Dortmund is stretched thin and running out of time as it prepares for Tuesday’s Champions League home game against Austrian side Sturm Graz, manager Nuri Sahin said.

Last season finalist Dortmund is without wingers Karim Adeyemi and Julien Duranville, midfielder Gio Reyna as well as defenders Niklas Suele, Julian Ryerson and Yan Couto among others.

Despite having nine players injured, Dortmund secured a 2-1 comeback victory against second-placed RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday, ending its three-game losing streak in all competitions.

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who went off injured in the 67th minute against Leipzig, is fit to play against Sturm Graz, while winger Jamie Gittens remains uncertain for the match.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2024-25: Spurs boss Postecoglou not focusing on table until end of season

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and central defender Waldemar Anton, are still doubtful, leaving backup goalkeeper Alexander Meyer likely to stand between the posts once again and 18-year-old defender Almugera Kabar could make his Champions League debut.

“The known absentees remain. I don’t think anyone will come back, apart from Almugera Kabar,” Sahin told reporters on Monday.

“We will have to see about ‘Waldi’ (Anton). It will be a race against time. We did not get the green light on Greg (Kobel) yet.

“Meyer has an extraordinary character. He is very popular in the squad and his qualities were on display at the weekend. To have a number two like that at this level is amazing.”

Sturm Graz has lost all three of its Champions League games. Dortmund suffered a 5-2 loss at Real Madrid in its last match but won its previous two matches against Club Brugge and Celtic.

Austrian international Sabitzer was particularly excited about the fixture. “I come from Graz, I grew up there. I have many memories. Our mission is to win tomorrow, that’s clear,” he said.

“I’m already feeling better (about my injury). I’m confident that it will work out tomorrow.” 

Related Topics

Borussia Dortmund /

Nuri Sahin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dortmund in a race against time with injuries, says manager Sahin
    Reuters
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM; Pardeep’s Bengaluru Bulls vs Sachin’s Tamil Thalaivas next
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ: Excited to do my own thing rather than try to replace Kane Williamson, says Will Young
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 4: India Seniors bag silver medal in 16th Bridge Olympiad
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL auction set to be held on November 24 and 25; Riyadh likely venue
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Dortmund in a race against time with injuries, says manager Sahin
    Reuters
  2. South Korea coach vows to ‘protect’ Son Heung-min after national call-up after injury return
    AFP
  3. Mourinho lays into ‘man of the match’ VAR after Fenerbahce’s win
    Reuters
  4. Defending champion Leverkusen to meet Bayern Munich in German Cup last 16
    AFP
  5. Ligue 1 2024-25: Greenwood scores winner as Marseille moves up to second place; PSG tops table
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dortmund in a race against time with injuries, says manager Sahin
    Reuters
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM; Pardeep’s Bengaluru Bulls vs Sachin’s Tamil Thalaivas next
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ: Excited to do my own thing rather than try to replace Kane Williamson, says Will Young
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 4: India Seniors bag silver medal in 16th Bridge Olympiad
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL auction set to be held on November 24 and 25; Riyadh likely venue
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment