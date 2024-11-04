IPL auction set to be held on November 24 and 25; Riyadh likely venue

The IPL mega auction ahead of the 2025 season is set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Riyadh, marking the second time the event will be held overseas.

Sources in the know have informed Sportstar that the operations team is currently in Riyadh to finalise the venue and other logistical requirements.

The last auction, an one-day affair, was held in Dubai. Two significant bids stole the spotlight: Mitchell Starc was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a staggering Rs 24.75 crore, while Pat Cummins went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.50 crore.

This auction also marked a milestone, as Mallika Sagar took over as the IPL’s first-ever female auctioneer, succeeding veteran Hugh Edmeades.

In the previous mega auction of 2022, the highest bid had been placed on Ishan Kishan, with Mumbai Indians securing him for Rs 15.25 crore.

Capping off an exciting season, Kolkata Knight Riders triumphed over Sunrisers Hyderabad to claim the IPL 2024 title.