MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL auction set to be held on November 24 and 25; Riyadh likely venue

The IPL mega auction for the 2025 season is set for November 24 and 25 in Riyadh, marking only the second time the event will be held abroad.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 17:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The last IPL auction, an one-day affair, was held in Dubai.
The last IPL auction, an one-day affair, was held in Dubai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The last IPL auction, an one-day affair, was held in Dubai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The IPL mega auction ahead of the 2025 season is set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Riyadh, marking the second time the event will be held overseas.

Sources in the know have informed Sportstar that the operations team is currently in Riyadh to finalise the venue and other logistical requirements.

The last auction, an one-day affair, was held in Dubai. Two significant bids stole the spotlight: Mitchell Starc was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a staggering Rs 24.75 crore, while Pat Cummins went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.50 crore.

This auction also marked a milestone, as Mallika Sagar took over as the IPL’s first-ever female auctioneer, succeeding veteran Hugh Edmeades.

In the previous mega auction of 2022, the highest bid had been placed on Ishan Kishan, with Mumbai Indians securing him for Rs 15.25 crore.

Capping off an exciting season, Kolkata Knight Riders triumphed over Sunrisers Hyderabad to claim the IPL 2024 title.

Related Topics

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction set to be held on November 24 and 25; Riyadh likely venue
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM; Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas next
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers signs Olympian Jacob Whetton
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ahead of Australia tour, Gambhir and his trusted staff under scanner after India’s no-show against New Zealand
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Motorsports weekend wrap: MotoGP 2024 finale heats up; Formula E pre-season test moved out of Valencia
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL auction set to be held on November 24 and 25; Riyadh likely venue
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi Capitals squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
  4. Punjab Kings squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kolkata Knight Riders squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction set to be held on November 24 and 25; Riyadh likely venue
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM; Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas next
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers signs Olympian Jacob Whetton
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ahead of Australia tour, Gambhir and his trusted staff under scanner after India’s no-show against New Zealand
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Motorsports weekend wrap: MotoGP 2024 finale heats up; Formula E pre-season test moved out of Valencia
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment