SRH squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained a strong core of international players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction.

Along with skipper Pat Cummins, who led the team to the final of the IPL last season, the Hyderabad-based franchise also retained South African Heinrich Klaasen - who became the most expensive player retention in the history of the league.

Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were also retained by SRH, and so was all-rounder Nitish Reddy.