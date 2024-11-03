MagazineBuy Print

SRH squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

SRH players list 2025 updated: Here’s the full Sunrisers Hyderabad squad ahead of this year’s IPL Mega Auction.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 21:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers Hyderabad has retained Pat Cummins ahead of the 2025 IPL season.
FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers Hyderabad has retained Pat Cummins ahead of the 2025 IPL season. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers Hyderabad has retained Pat Cummins ahead of the 2025 IPL season. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained a strong core of international players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction.

Along with skipper Pat Cummins, who led the team to the final of the IPL last season, the Hyderabad-based franchise also retained South African Heinrich Klaasen - who became the most expensive player retention in the history of the league.

Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were also retained by SRH, and so was all-rounder Nitish Reddy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Team so far
Pat Cummins - Rs. 18 crore
Abhishek Sharma - Rs. 14 crore
Nitish Reddy - Rs. 6 crore
Heinrich Klaasen - Rs. 23 crore
Travis Head - Rs. 14 crore

Related Topics

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Pat Cummins /

Abhishek Sharma /

Heinrich Klaasen /

Nitish Kumar Reddy /

Travis Head

