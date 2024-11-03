SRH squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained a strong core of international players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction.
Along with skipper Pat Cummins, who led the team to the final of the IPL last season, the Hyderabad-based franchise also retained South African Heinrich Klaasen - who became the most expensive player retention in the history of the league.
Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were also retained by SRH, and so was all-rounder Nitish Reddy.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Team so far
