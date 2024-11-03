MagazineBuy Print

Punjab Kings squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

PBKS players list 2025 updated: Here’s the full Punjab Kings squad ahead of this year’s IPL Mega Auction.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 20:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh in action.
FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Punjab Kings retained just two players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, to be held later this year.

It reposed faith in two of its uncapped batters Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, and will enter the player auction with the biggest purse amongst all the 10 franchises.

With Punjab Kings retaining the two players for a combined Rs. 9.5 crore, it will have a whopping Rs. 110.50 crore at its disposal at the mega auction.

Punjab Kings Full Team so far
Shashank Singh - Rs. 5.5 crore
Prabhsimran Singh - Rs. 4 crore

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
