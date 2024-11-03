Punjab Kings squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

Punjab Kings retained just two players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, to be held later this year.
It reposed faith in two of its uncapped batters Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, and will enter the player auction with the biggest purse amongst all the 10 franchises.
With Punjab Kings retaining the two players for a combined Rs. 9.5 crore, it will have a whopping Rs. 110.50 crore at its disposal at the mega auction.
Punjab Kings Full Team so far
