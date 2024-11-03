MagazineBuy Print

NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 LIVE: NEUFC v OFC, Indian Super League updates

NEUFC vs OFC: Follow the live updates of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Odisha FC, being played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Updated : Nov 03, 2024 16:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
NorthEast United’s Mohammed Ali Bemammer (left) iis expected to be one of the players to watch out for in the Indian Super League this season.
NorthEast United's Mohammed Ali Bemammer (left) iis expected to be one of the players to watch out for in the Indian Super League this season. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
NorthEast United’s Mohammed Ali Bemammer (left) iis expected to be one of the players to watch out for in the Indian Super League this season. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

An enthralling mid-table encounter is waiting to unfold at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati as NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC play against each other to commence the Sunday double header on November 3, 5:00 pm IST, in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25.

The Highlanders and the Juggernauts are tied on eight points from six matches each and are positioned fifth and seventh, respectively, in the points table.

With the campaign capturing a captivating look every passing game, it arguably appears that there will be plenty of contenders for the playoffs spots going forward.

It’s integral that teams don’t cede too much ground early on in the seasons, and hence every game assumes equal importance, including this one – with the Highlanders coming on the back of a thumping 5-0 win against Jamshedpur FC, and the Juggernauts playing out a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the home of Mumbai City FC.

When will the NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
The NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match will kick off at 5:00 PM IST at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
Where to watch the NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 match?
The NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

