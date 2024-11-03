NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 LIVE: NEUFC v OFC, Indian Super League updates

An enthralling mid-table encounter is waiting to unfold at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati as NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC play against each other to commence the Sunday double header on November 3, 5:00 pm IST, in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25.

The Highlanders and the Juggernauts are tied on eight points from six matches each and are positioned fifth and seventh, respectively, in the points table.

With the campaign capturing a captivating look every passing game, it arguably appears that there will be plenty of contenders for the playoffs spots going forward.

It’s integral that teams don’t cede too much ground early on in the seasons, and hence every game assumes equal importance, including this one – with the Highlanders coming on the back of a thumping 5-0 win against Jamshedpur FC, and the Juggernauts playing out a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the home of Mumbai City FC.