Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch MCFC v KBFC; Preview; Predicted lineups

Mumbai City FC will look to return to winning ways when it takes on visiting Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.
The Islanders, determined to bounce back after a draw in the last match against Odisha FC, will aim to avoid a second straight defeat to Kerala Blasters FC -- a streak they haven’t experienced since the 2021-22 season.
With Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC tied closely in standings, every point counts, especially in the highly competitive race for the playoffs.
Kerala Blasters FC has gone 10 straight away games without a clean sheet, a trend it will need to fix quickly. Its defence will be tested by Mumbai’s home advantage and scoring potential.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Mumbai City FC: Lachenpa (gk), Ralte, Mehtab, Tiri, Rodrigues, Vikram, Rane, Van Nieff, Toral, Chhangte, Karelis
Kerala Blasters FC: Som (gk), Naocha, Pritam, Sandeep, Coeff, Vibin, Azhar, Luna, Sadaoui, Rahul, Jimenez
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
Where to watch the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match?
