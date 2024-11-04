MagazineBuy Print

Mourinho lays into ‘man of the match’ VAR after Fenerbahce’s win

Trabzonspor were awarded two penalties in the second half following VAR interventions, and with the score tied 2-2 late in the game Mourinho was incensed when a challenge on Bright Osayi-Samuel went unpunished.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 13:34 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho reacts after being shown a red card by referee Clement Turpin.
FILE PHOTO: Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho reacts after being shown a red card by referee Clement Turpin. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho reacts after being shown a red card by referee Clement Turpin. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho said the Video Assistant Referee went from being the invisible man to the most important man on the pitch after several controversial decisions went against his side in its 3-2 Super Lig win at Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Trabzonspor were awarded two penalties in the second half following VAR interventions, and with the score tied 2-2 late in the game Mourinho was incensed when a challenge on Bright Osayi-Samuel went unpunished.

The Portuguese coach suggested the VAR, Atilla Karaoglan, had missed the incident as he was drinking coffee.

Despite having late penalty claims waved away, the visitor got the win when Sofyan Amrabat scored deep into stoppage time, prompting the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager to race onto the pitch to celebrate with a knee slide.

“The referee was just a little boy on the pitch, but the referee was Atilla Karaoglan, so man of the match,” Mourinho told beIN Sports Turkiye.

ALSO READ | Van Nistelrooy sees positive in Man United’s fighting spirit against Chelsea

“He goes from the invisible man to the most important man in the match.”

Mourinho said Karaoglan should never be involved in officiating another Fenerbahce game.

“Isn’t a red card on Bright, Karaoglan was what, drinking coffee at that time, didn’t see that red card for that player?” he said.

“He was alert to give the two penalty decisions (to Trabzonspor) when the referee didn’t give, then was having Turkish tea when it was a clear penalty for us and didn’t give it.

“I think I am speaking on behalf of every Fenerbahce fan, we don’t want him again.”

