India and Bangladesh will lock horns in a three-match T20 International series, starting from Sunday in Gwalior. The host is riding high on confidence after winning the Test series 2-0 and will look to keep the momentum going in the shortest format of the game.
The Men in Blue have had the upper hand against The Tigers in T20Is, having just lost the solitary game in 14 contests. The two sides last met at the T20 World Cup earlier this year, and India emerged victorious by 50 runs on that occasion.
However, Rohit Sharma, who led India in that game, has retired from the format following India’s T20 World Cup triumph, and the onus is now on newly appointed skipper Suryakumar Yadav to take the team forward.
Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers ahead of the first T20I between India and Bangladesh:
IND vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20Is
IND vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20Is IN INDIA
IND vs BAN - HIGHEST & LOWEST TEAM SCORES IN T20Is
IND vs BAN - BEST BATTING & BOWLING PERFORMANCES IN T20Is
MOST RUNS IN IND vs BAN T20Is
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|Highest
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|13
|477
|36.69
|143.67
|89
|Shikhar Dhawan (IND)
|10
|277
|27.70
|116.38
|60
|Sabbir Rahman (BAN)
|6
|236
|47.20
|134.85
|77
MOST WICKETS IN IND vs BAN T20Is
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wkts
|Econ
|Avg
|BBI
|Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)
|6
|9
|6.37
|17.00
|3/18
|Deepak Chahar (IND)
|3
|8
|5.41
|7.00
|6/7
|Al-Amin Hossain (BAN)
|7
|8
|8.31
|27.87
|3/37
