IND vs BAN head-to-head record in T20Is: India v Bangladesh overall stats; most runs, wickets

IND vs BAN: Here are all the key stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the first T20I between India and Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 03:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.
Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and Bangladesh will lock horns in a three-match T20 International series, starting from Sunday in Gwalior. The host is riding high on confidence after winning the Test series 2-0 and will look to keep the momentum going in the shortest format of the game.

ALSO READ | IND vs BAN 1st T20I Preview: Mayank Yadav, Abhishek Sharma in focus; chance for fringe players to shine

The Men in Blue have had the upper hand against The Tigers in T20Is, having just lost the solitary game in 14 contests. The two sides last met at the T20 World Cup earlier this year, and India emerged victorious by 50 runs on that occasion.

However, Rohit Sharma, who led India in that game, has retired from the format following India’s T20 World Cup triumph, and the onus is now on newly appointed skipper Suryakumar Yadav to take the team forward.

Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers ahead of the first T20I between India and Bangladesh:

IND vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20Is
Matches played: 14
India won: 13
Bangladesh won: 1
Last result: India won by 50 runs (North Sound; 2024)
Last five results: IND won - 5; BAN won - 0
IND vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20Is IN INDIA
Matches played: 4
India won: 3
Bangladesh won: 1
Last result: India won by 30 runs (Nagpur; 2019)
IND vs BAN - HIGHEST & LOWEST TEAM SCORES IN T20Is
IND (highest score) vs BAN: 196/5 in 20 overs (North Sound; 2024)
IND (lowest score) vs BAN: 146/7 in 20 overs (Bengaluru; 2016)
BAN (highest score) vs IND: 166/8 in 20 overs (Colombo; 2018)
BAN (lowest score) vs IND: 96/9 in 20 overs (Hangzhou; 2023)
IND vs BAN - BEST BATTING & BOWLING PERFORMANCES IN T20Is
Highest individual score (India): Rohit Sharma - 89 off 61 balls (Colombo; 2018)
Highest individual score (Bangladesh): Mohammad Naim - 81 off 48 balls (Nagpur; 2019)
Best bowling figures (India): Deepak Chahar - 6/7 in 3.2 overs (Nagpur; 2019)
Best bowling figures (Bangladesh): Al-Amin Hossain - 3/37 in 4 overs (Mirpur; 2016)

MOST RUNS IN IND vs BAN T20Is

Batter Mat Runs Avg SR Highest
Rohit Sharma (IND) 13 477 36.69 143.67 89
Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 10 277 27.70 116.38 60
Sabbir Rahman (BAN) 6 236 47.20 134.85 77

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs BAN T20Is

Bowler Mat Wkts Econ Avg BBI
Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) 6 9 6.37 17.00 3/18
Deepak Chahar (IND) 3 8 5.41 7.00 6/7
Al-Amin Hossain (BAN) 7 8 8.31 27.87 3/37

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

