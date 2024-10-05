MagazineBuy Print

From driving autorickshaw to dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad on Irani Cup debut — Juned Khan’s fairytale ride

Juned Khan first worked in a garment factory before managing to start driving an autorickshaw despite being a minor.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 21:15 IST , Lucknow - 4 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai bowler Juned Khan against Rest of India during the Irani Cup 2024 in Lucknow.
Mumbai bowler Juned Khan against Rest of India during the Irani Cup 2024 in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai bowler Juned Khan against Rest of India during the Irani Cup 2024 in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

With at least a dozen international and Indian Premier League superstars featuring in the Irani Cup tie, each one of them had at least one crazy superfan seeking a selfie or a wave at some point over the last five days.

But the loudest cheer for a player across five days was for a debutant from Mumbai who hails from Kannauj — approximately 120 km west of Lucknow.

His mother could not come down but many of his friends and extended family members from the city that’s renowned as India’s perfume capital — or Grasse of the East — were present every day to cheer for their son.

And Juned Khan — the burly pacer — did not disappoint them as he earned the prized scalp of Rest of India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in his maiden spell in First Class cricket.

That wicket was a fairytale beginning of the toil of an ordinary Indian who struggles to make ends meet.

“I couldn’t sleep at all ever since I was told on the match eve that I will be playing my first match for Mumbai, that too in the Irani Cup,” an elated Juned said. “The wicket was a bonus. Just to find myself here is like a dream in itself.”

A budding cricketer from UP travelling to Mumbai – or Kolkata – and making it big is a familiar tale. But Juned‘s story is different. When he moved to Mumbai from his hometown a decade ago, it wasn’t in quest of realising his dream.

ALSO READ | Mumbai cricket team to be felicitated after first Irani Cup win in 27 years

“There were problems at him and I had to start working and help the family make ends meet, so I followed into the footsteps of a few elder friends from Kannauj and reached Mumbai,” he said.

Soon after reaching Mumbai, Juned – while sharing a shared accommodation with a group of friends – first worked in a garment factory before managing to start driving an autorickshaw despite being a minor.

While driving through the suburbs of autorickshaw, he once landed at the Sanjeevani Cricket Academy – run by former Mumbai wicketkeeper Manish Bangera – close to his home. He used to play tennis-ball cricket in Kannauj but ran in and bowled with a cricket ball for the first time.

Bangera asked him to start bowling every day but cricket is an expensive sport. “I didn’t have money to buy spikes but many people helped me out and they backed me to keep playing regularly,” he said.

Juned Khan first worked in a garment factory before managing to start driving an autorickshaw despite being a minor.
Juned Khan first worked in a garment factory before managing to start driving an autorickshaw despite being a minor. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Juned Khan first worked in a garment factory before managing to start driving an autorickshaw despite being a minor. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

The pandemic meant his competitive foray on the maidans of Mumbai was delayed but during the lockdown, Abhishek Nayar – India’s assistant coach who was then Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach – spotted his talent when he was playing for the PJ Hindu Gymkhana in Police Shield.

“He has helped me in every possible way so far. Had it not been for him, I would have been nowhere near where I am now. It was him to told me stop driving autorickshaw and devote all my time for cricket. Then I started training at his academy. When he asked me to join KKR as a net bowler for the last IPL season, it was the best opportunity for me.”

Having impressed everyone while representing PJ Hindu Gymkhana in local tournaments, Juned was picked by the selection committee chaired by Sanjay Patil for the Buchi Babu and KSCA tournaments. And having impressed everyone, Juned debuted – incidentally – in the state he hails from.

Ask him about his idol and pat comes the reply. “Mohammed Shami” who also left UP in quest of realising his cricket dream. Would he love to return to UP and play for his home team? “Not really. Mumbai has given me everything and has made me what I am. I will never leave Mumbai,” he said.

Juned still shares a room with five other friends, who work odd jobs. If he continues his fairytale, be rest assured that he will go places and will never have to ride an autorickshaw again! And he will have fans chanting his name not only in Uttar Pradesh but everywhere he plays!

