Live

BAN vs ENG, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: England wins the toss, elects to bat first in Sharjah against Bangladesh

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Updates of the Women’s T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and England happening in Sharjah.

Updated : Oct 05, 2024 19:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
BAN vs ENG: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and England at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
BAN vs ENG: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and England at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
infoIcon

BAN vs ENG: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and England at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

PLAYING XI

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana Joty (c) (wk), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khatun, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter

England: Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith

TOSS UPDATE

England won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh.

PREVIEW

England will begin its Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Tigresses, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, will be hoping to strengthen its hold on the top spot in Group B after they beat debutant Scotland in this edition’s opening fixture. The English would want to begin on a positive note, with eyes on making the summit clash after exiting the tournament in the semifinal stage in 2023.

Both sides will be meeting in a T20I after six years. All three fixtures between England and Bangladesh have been won by the former, the last one coming in 2018.

Streaming/Telecast info
The LIVE telecast of the Bangladesh vs England Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match can be caught on the Star Sports Network.
The LIVE stream of the Bangladesh vs England Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match can be caught on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates.

