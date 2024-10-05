BAN vs ENG, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: England wins the toss, elects to bat first in Sharjah against Bangladesh

PLAYING XI

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana Joty (c) (wk), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khatun, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter

England: Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith

TOSS UPDATE

England won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh.

PREVIEW

England will begin its Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Tigresses, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, will be hoping to strengthen its hold on the top spot in Group B after they beat debutant Scotland in this edition’s opening fixture. The English would want to begin on a positive note, with eyes on making the summit clash after exiting the tournament in the semifinal stage in 2023.

Both sides will be meeting in a T20I after six years. All three fixtures between England and Bangladesh have been won by the former, the last one coming in 2018.