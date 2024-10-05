AUS vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia downs Sri Lanka to get title defence underway

Defending champions Australia overcame a mighty scare to eventually beat Sri Lanka by six wickets after pacer Megan Schutt’s probing spell set them up for a small winning target in its Women’s T20 World Cup campaign opener here Saturday.
Set a paltry target of 94, Australia were 35/3 at the end of the Power Play, losing captain Alyssa Healy (4), Georgia Wareham (3) and Ellyse Perry (17) early in its run chase.
But, a 43-run partnership between Beth Mooney (43 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (12) helped Australia go past the target with 34 balls to spare, as they made 94/4 in 14.2 overs.
RELATED | AUS-W vs SL-W Group A Scorecard
Opting to bat, Sri Lanka struggled big time with Nilakshika Silva top-scoring with 29 not out as the team huffed and puffed their way to 93 for 7.
Sri Lanka could hit just four boundaries in the whole innings. Schutt (3/12) also equalled South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail’s record scalp of 43 wickets across all editions of the T20 World Cup. The Sri Lankans were 25/3 in the seventh over and 43/3 at the halfway stage, and they never recovered from there.
Interestingly, the Australians also bowled 13 extras, including five no-balls.
This was Sri Lanka’s second loss of the tournament, having lost to Pakistan on Thursday.
Brief Scores:
