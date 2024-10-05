MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Jota’s early goal gives Liverpool 1-0 win at Crystal Palace

Liverpool took the lead after nine minutes when Cody Gakpo ran on to Tsimikas’ through ball down the left and centred for Jota, who breezed past Palace debutant Trevor Chalobah to poke home from close range.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 19:14 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Diogo Jota of Liverpool is challenged by Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace.
Diogo Jota of Liverpool is challenged by Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Diogo Jota of Liverpool is challenged by Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Diogo Jota’s early goal was enough to give Liverpool a tight 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday and ensure the Reds go into the international break top of the Premier League.

Palace had the ball in the net inside 30 seconds after Ismaila Sarr got in behind Kostas Tsimikas and centred to Eddie Nketiah, who finished deftly but had strayed offside.

AS IT HAPPENED: LIV vs CRY

Liverpool took the lead after nine minutes when Cody Gakpo ran on to Tsimikas’ through ball down the left and centred for Jota, who breezed past Palace debutant Trevor Chalobah to poke home from close range.

Jota missed two good chances either side of the break as Liverpool failed to kill the game. The hosts built pressure late on but could not equalise and remain winless in the league with three points from seven games.

