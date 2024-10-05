MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE Score, PL 2024-25: MCI 0-0 FUL, Premier League Updates; Haaland leads the line for Cityzens

MCI vs FUL: Live coverage of the Premier League 2024-25 clash between Manchester City and Fulham from the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. 

Updated : Oct 05, 2024 18:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s English midfielder Phil Foden (L) and Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (R) react.
Manchester City’s English midfielder Phil Foden (L) and Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (R) react. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s English midfielder Phil Foden (L) and Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (R) react. | Photo Credit: AFP

Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League 2024-25 clash between Manchester City and Fulham from the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. 

LIVE SCORE

Live updates coming soon from the Etihad. Stay Tuned

LINEUPS

Manchester City

Fulham

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE Score, PL 2024-25: MCI 0-0 FUL, Premier League Updates; Haaland leads the line for Cityzens
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jamshedpur vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 1-0 EBFC; Rei Tachikawa scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia downs Sri Lanka to get title defence underway
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs ENG, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh up against England in Sharjah
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs ENG: Want to see Babar at his best; he is a key player for us, says Saud Shakeel
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE Score, PL 2024-25: MCI 0-0 FUL, Premier League Updates; Haaland leads the line for Cityzens
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Southampton Live Score, PL 2024-25: ARS 0-0 SOU, Premier League Updates; Sterling starts for Gunners
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United looks to regain footing vs surging Aston Villa
    Reuters
  4. Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE Score, PL 2024-25: CRY 0-1 LIV, Premier League Updates; Jota opens the scoring
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League rejects Man City’s request to delay next season’s games after Club World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE Score, PL 2024-25: MCI 0-0 FUL, Premier League Updates; Haaland leads the line for Cityzens
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jamshedpur vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: JFC 1-0 EBFC; Rei Tachikawa scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia downs Sri Lanka to get title defence underway
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs ENG, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh up against England in Sharjah
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs ENG: Want to see Babar at his best; he is a key player for us, says Saud Shakeel
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment