Arsenal vs Southampton Live Score, PL 2024-25: ARS 0-0 SOU, Premier League Updates; Sterling starts for Gunners

ARS vs SOU: Live coverage of the Premier League 2024-25 clash between Arsenal vs Leicester City from the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. 

Updated : Oct 05, 2024 18:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arsenal in action during the Carabao Cup.
Arsenal in action during the Carabao Cup. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Arsenal in action during the Carabao Cup. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League 2024-25 clash between Arsenal and Southampton from the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. 

LIVE SCORE

Live updates coming soon from the Emirates. Stay Tuned.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Raya; Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Jorginho, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Sterling, Jesus.

Southampton:

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Southampton /

Premier League 2024-25

