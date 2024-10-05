Key Updates
- October 05, 2024 19:17Mohammedan’s starting 11!
Chhetri, Kasimov, Bora, Amarjit, Franca, Alexis, Adinga, Chothe, Adjei, Remsanga, Zuidika
- October 05, 2024 18:54MBSG’s starting 11!
- October 05, 2024 18:48Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan SC clash for first time in ISL as football in overcast Kolkata has its moment in the sun
- October 05, 2024 18:24Predicted lineups
Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Dippendu Biswas, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose; Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa; Manvir Singh, Greg Stewart, Dimitri Petratos; Jason Cummings
Mohammedan SC: Padam Chhetri (GK); Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Gaurav Bora, Joseph Adjei, Zodingliana Ralte; Miraslov Kasimov, Amarjit Singh Kiyam; Lalremsanga Fanai, Alexis Gomez, Makhan Chothe; Carlos Franca
- October 05, 2024 18:15Livestreaming info
The Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
- October 05, 2024 18:04Preview
Latest on Sportstar
- Vizag Open: Angad Cheema wins playoff against Aman Raj to secure second PGTI title
- Arsenal vs Southampton Live Score, PL 2024-25: ARS 0-0 SOU, Premier League Updates; Sterling starts for Gunners
- ONE Fight Night 25 LIVE Streaming info: Preview, full fight card, when and where to watch Nicolas vs Eersel II?
- LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC score, MBSG 0-0 MSC, ISL 2024-25: First-half updates
- Sri Lanka rebuilding to win 2026 T20 World Cup, says former skipper Shanaka
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE