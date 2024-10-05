MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC score, MBSG 0-0 MSC, ISL 2024-25: First-half updates

MBSG vs MSC: Catch the live score and updates of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mohammedan Sporting ISL 2024-25 from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Saturday.

Updated : Oct 05, 2024 19:26 IST

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC score and updates.
Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC score and updates.
lightbox-info

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC score and updates.

Catch Sportstar’s LIVE COVERAGE of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant and and Mohammedan Sporting ISL 2024-25 from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Saturday.
  • October 05, 2024 19:17
    Mohammedan’s starting 11!

    Chhetri, Kasimov, Bora, Amarjit, Franca, Alexis, Adinga, Chothe, Adjei, Remsanga, Zuidika

  • October 05, 2024 18:54
    MBSG’s starting 11!
  • October 05, 2024 18:48
    Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan SC clash for first time in ISL as football in overcast Kolkata has its moment in the sun

    Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting clash for first time in ISL as football in overcast Kolkata has its moment in the sun

    Excitement builds in Kolkata as local clubs clash in ISL, fans queue for tickets despite looming rain.

  • October 05, 2024 18:24
    Predicted lineups

    Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Dippendu Biswas, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose; Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa; Manvir Singh, Greg Stewart, Dimitri Petratos; Jason Cummings

    Mohammedan SC: Padam Chhetri (GK); Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Gaurav Bora, Joseph Adjei, Zodingliana Ralte; Miraslov Kasimov, Amarjit Singh Kiyam; Lalremsanga Fanai, Alexis Gomez, Makhan Chothe; Carlos Franca

  • October 05, 2024 18:15
    Livestreaming info

    The Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • October 05, 2024 18:04
    Preview

    ISL 2024-25: Interesting action on the cards as Mohun Bagan SG hosts old city rival Mohammedan SC

    League shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to get back to winning form when it meets its city rival Mohammedan Sporting Club for the first time in an Indian Super League fixture

