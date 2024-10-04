MagazineBuy Print

Who are the team owners for Hockey India League 2024?

Hockey India announced the owners of the revamped Hockey India League 2024 scheduled to be held from the last week of December 2024 to first week of February 2025. 

Published : Oct 04, 2024 12:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE - The Hockey India League 2024 will go on for 35 days.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE - The Hockey India League 2024 will go on for 35 days. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Hockey India announced the team owners of the revamped Hockey India League 2024 scheduled to be held from December 28 to February 5.

The league returns after seven years and will be an eight-team (Chennai, Lucknow, Punjab, Kolkata, Delhi, Odisha, Hyderabad and Ranchi) competition for the men and six teams (Punjab, Kolkata, Delhi and Odisha )for the women. Two women teams are yet to be announced.

For the first time, men’s and women’s teams will play together simultaneously in the Hockey India League 2024, which will go on for 35 days.

“A clear 35-40 day window will enable maximum participation from foreign players in HIL, thus making it one of the most competitive leagues in the world and also signifies the importance of HIL,” said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey.

Following are the owners of the teams in the Hockey India League 2024.

Hockey India League 2024 Team Owners
Future Gaming (Chennai mens team)
JK Cements (Lucknow men)
JSW (Punjab men & women’s)
Shrachi Sports (Kolkata mens & women’s)
SG sports (Delhi mens & women’s)
Vedanta (Odisha men)
Resolute Sports (Hyderabad men)
Novayom (Ranchi mens & Odisha women’s)

