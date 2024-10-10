SoFi Stadium to host CONCACAF Nations League final four in 2025 and 2027

The semifinals and final of the 2025 and 2027 CONCACAF Nations League will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The site was announced on Wednesday by CONCACAF, the governing body of North and Central American and Caribbean football. Next year’s event will take place from March 20-23.

SoFi Stadium, which opened in 2016, is scheduled to host eight matches during the 2026 World Cup. It was the site of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

The Nations League final four was held in Denver in 2021, Las Vegas in 2023 and Arlington, Texas, this year.

The United States won the first three editions of the event, which has increased competitive matches for the less-strong nations in the region but for the United States, Mexico and Canada has limited international fixture dates for friendlies against top countries.

The American team will play its first competitive matches under new coach Mauricio Pochettino in the Nations League quarterfinals next month, and the home leg of the total-goals series will be in St. Louis on November 18. The opponent will be determined next week.