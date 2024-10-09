SL vs WI, T20I Series: Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka squad against West Indies

Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday named a 17-member squad led by Charith Asalanka for a three-match T20 series against the visiting West Indies team.

The tournament, which starts at Dambulla on October 13, will be the first for Sanath Jayasuriya since he was named Sri Lanka’s permanent coach.

Jayasuriya, 55, had been in interim charge since June, but on Monday was appointed full-time coach after recent successes, which included a Test match win in England and a home 2-0 Test series sweep against New Zealand.

ALSO READ | PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: Record-breaking Root and Brook lead England to a strong 492-3 against Pakistan on Day 3

Sri Lanka also won a one-day international series against India for the first time in 27 years under Jayasuriya.

The remaining two T20s against the West Indies, also at Dambulla, will be played on October 15 and 17.

The T20 series is to be followed buy a three-match ODI series at Pakelle.