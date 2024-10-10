MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tedesco confident in Belgium’s ‘new generation’ ahead of Italy showdown

Belgium will face Italy in Rome on Thursday in the Nations League without injured captain Kevin De Bruyne and striker Romelu Lukaku.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 12:09 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Belgium manager Tedesco singled out Atalanta’s Charles De Ketelaere for praise.
Belgium manager Tedesco singled out Atalanta’s Charles De Ketelaere for praise. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Belgium manager Tedesco singled out Atalanta’s Charles De Ketelaere for praise. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Coach Domenico Tedesco is confident that Belgium’s new generation of young talent can step up to the plate in the absence of some big-name players.

Belgium will face Italy in Rome on Thursday in the Nations League without injured captain Kevin De Bruyne and striker Romelu Lukaku.

“We have some absent players ... But we have many promising youngsters, a new generation, full of talent; we are happy,” Tedesco told a news conference on Wednesday.

While Italy tops Group A2 with a maximum six points, Tedesco’s third-placed side is level on three points with France in second after it beat Israel 3-1 and lost 2-0 to the French in its opening two games. It will play France again on Monday.

With places up for grabs, Tedesco singled out Atalanta midfielder Charles De Ketelaere as deserving a spot in the side.

READ | Tchouameni to captain France against Israel, French federation says

De Bruyne will miss the matches against Italy and France this month and has also asked for more time off from the national team. Lukaku asked to be excused from the two October games but could be back in November, Tedesco said.

De Bruyne launched an angry tirade against his teammates after it lost to France last month, which midfielder Youri Tielemans said was a call “to improve and wake up” the team.

“It was a message expressing his frustration and disappointment, not a negative message... the case is closed for us,” Tielemans said.

Italian-born German Tedesco said he had not come to Rome “as a tourist” and had been thinking of the game for weeks.

“I cannot hide my love, my passion for Italy; it is the first time I am against Italy tomorrow,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Belgium /

Kevin De Bruyne /

Romelu Lukaku

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McIlroy and Scheffler set for PGA-LIV ‘Showdown’ against DeChambeau and Koepka in Vegas
    AFP
  2. Tedesco confident in Belgium’s ‘new generation’ ahead of Italy showdown
    Reuters
  3. SL vs WI, T20I Series: Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka squad against West Indies
    AFP
  4. Ex-Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo gets invitation from Australian Supercars series
    AP
  5. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Root reaches 200, Brook goes past 150 as England crosses 600
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Tedesco confident in Belgium’s ‘new generation’ ahead of Italy showdown
    Reuters
  2. Igor Jesus to start ahead of Endrick for depleted Brazil in must-win World Cup qualifier
    Reuters
  3. The Mushaga Bakenga story: From rough and tumble of football to people’s champion
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Italy vs Belgium LIVE streaming info, Nations League: When, where to watch; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Panathinaikos defender George Baldock found dead in swimming pool
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McIlroy and Scheffler set for PGA-LIV ‘Showdown’ against DeChambeau and Koepka in Vegas
    AFP
  2. Tedesco confident in Belgium’s ‘new generation’ ahead of Italy showdown
    Reuters
  3. SL vs WI, T20I Series: Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka squad against West Indies
    AFP
  4. Ex-Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo gets invitation from Australian Supercars series
    AP
  5. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Root reaches 200, Brook goes past 150 as England crosses 600
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment