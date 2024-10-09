MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Nations League: Jones, Livramento added to England squad against Greece and Finland

Midfielder Curtis Jones and full back Tino Livramento have been included in England’s squad for their Nations League fixtures against Greece and Finland, England’s Football Association said on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 17:44 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Curtis Jones during training.
England’s Curtis Jones during training. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Curtis Jones during training. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

The 23-year-old Jones, who plays for Liverpool, has represented England at youth level, winning the European Under-21 Championship last year. He was first called up to the senior squad in May, but has yet to be capped.

Newcastle United defender Livramento, 21, received his first senior call-up last month and is also uncapped.

England captain Harry Kane is continuing his own training programme, having injured his right leg during Bayern Munich’s 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, but the Bundesliga club said he does not have a structural injury.

Winger Jack Grealish also sat out of training as a precaution with a minor knock, the FA said.

Lee Carsley’s side host the Greeks at Wembley on Thursday before visiting Finland three days later.

