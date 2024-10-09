MagazineBuy Print

Goalkeeper Ederson wants Brazil to respond in World Cup qualifier against Chile after Paraguay setback

Brazil suffered a 1-0 loss to Paraguay in September and now sits fifth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings with 10 points from eight matches.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 12:49 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Brazil goalkeeper Ederson.
FILE PHOTO: Brazil goalkeeper Ederson. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Brazil goalkeeper Ederson. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Brazil goalkeeper Ederson has called on his teammates to respond immediately when they face Chile, as pressure mounts on his side after they slumped to a fourth defeat in their last five CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers with a shock loss to Paraguay.

The record five-time World Cup winner suffered a 1-0 loss to Paraguay in September and now sits fifth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings with 10 points from eight matches.

The 31-year-old Manchester City keeper wants his side to bounce back and regain its fans’ confidence.

Brazil also failed to impress at the Copa America, suffering a second straight quarterfinal exit from a major tournament after it lost to Croatia on penalties at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

READ | Messi ready to play for Argentina in World Cup qualifier against Venezuela, Mac Allister in doubt

“When you talk about the national team, you want victories and quick answers, but the process takes a long time,” Ederson told reporters on Tuesday.

“We know the impatience, the demands, but we have to respond immediately and start winning games to restore the confidence of the best football in the world and bring the fans back.”

Brazil is dealing with a lengthy injury list, with first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, winger Vinicius Jr. and centre backs Eder Militao and Gleison Bremer all sidelined.

Neymar is a long-term absentee, having not played since last year after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee.

“I and all the players came with the ambition to play,” Ederson said. “It depends on the circumstances, but I’ve always worked hard, hard and hard to play and be ready.

“Unfortunately, because of a teammate’s injury, I ended up being given the opportunity. I hope to be fit to help the national team.

“I know how important the game is and I hope to be 100 per cent focused. In fact, my first game in qualifying was against Chile and coming back against them is special.”

Brazil will play Chile in Nunoa on Thursday before hosting Peru next week.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ederson /

Brazil /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

CONMEBOL

