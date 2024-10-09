Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE covergae of the first Test between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.
LIVE ACTION
Latest on Sportstar
- PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE score: Duckett falls for 84, England loses third wicket
- Arctic Open 2024: Lakshya Sen through to second round after Rasmus Gemke gives walkover
- Klopp becomes Red Bull global football chief in first job after Liverpool
- Valarie Allman named Delhi Half Marathon’s international event ambassador
- Goalkeeper Ederson wants Brazil to respond in World Cup qualifier against Chile after Paraguay setback
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE