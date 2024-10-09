MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE score: Duckett falls for 84, England loses third wicket

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE score updates of the first Test between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Updated : Oct 09, 2024 13:35 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Joe Root plays a shot during the first Test against Pakistan.
England’s Joe Root plays a shot during the first Test against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

England’s Joe Root plays a shot during the first Test against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
