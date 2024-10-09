Root goes past Cook to become England’s leading run-scorer in Tests

Joe Root went past Alastair Cook to become England’s all-time run-scorer in Tests during the first match against Pakistan in Multan.

Root overtook Cook’s tally of 12472 runs in just 147 Tests, while his former teammate needed 161 matches to get to the mark.

The 33-year-old made his debut in 2012 against India in Nagpur and has 34 hundreds -- most for England in the format.

Only Rahul Dravid (13288), Jacques Kallis (13289), Ricky Ponting (13378) and Sachin Tendulkar (15921) are above Root for most Test runs.