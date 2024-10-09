MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC T20I Rankings: Arshdeep Singh enters top 10, Jaiswal down to No. 5

Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh entered the top 10 among bowlers and was placed eighth in the ICC T20I rankings.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 17:11 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Arshdeep Singh entered the top 10 among bowlers in the ICC T20I rankings.
India’s Arshdeep Singh entered the top 10 among bowlers in the ICC T20I rankings. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

India’s Arshdeep Singh entered the top 10 among bowlers in the ICC T20I rankings. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Riding on a string of impressive performances, Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh entered the top 10 among bowlers and was placed eighth in the ICC T20I rankings issued on Wednesday.

The left-arm seamer, who returned 3/14 in the opening T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior last Sunday, jumped eight spots with 642 rating points to reach the eighth position. He is the only Indian bowler in the top 10.

England’s Adil Rashid continues as the top-ranked bowler in the shortest format followed by Akeal Hossain of the West Indies and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan at the second and third spots respectively.

READ | Root goes past Cook to become England’s leading run-scorer in Tests

“Arshdeep is also a big winner in the latest rankings update, with the left-arm pacer rising eight places to equal eighth on the updated list for T20I bowlers and reaching a new career-high rating following his three-wicket haul against Bangladesh,” the ICC said on its website.

Hardik Pandya, who blasted a 16-ball 39 with five fours and two sixes, moved up seven places to reach the 60th spot among batters.

The ace Indian all-rounder also returned 4-0-26-1 and moved to the third spot as he rose four positions in the list of top all-rounders, which is headed by England’s Liam Livingstone with Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee at the second position.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is not a part of the India squad for the three T20Is against Bangladesh, dropped one position to fifth and was leapfrogged by Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

Washington Sundar also improved his ranking as he got to 35th among T20I bowlers, moving up four positions.

Related Topics

Yashasvi Jaiswal /

Hardik Pandya /

Arshdeep Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 5/0 (1 over); Target 167
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC T20I Rankings: Arshdeep Singh enters top 10, Jaiswal down to No. 5
    PTI
  3. India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I LIVE score: IND looks to seal series win against BAN, Toss at 6:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE score: Root brings up 150, Brook scores hundred as England go past 450
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tchouameni to captain France against Israel, French federation says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC T20I Rankings: Arshdeep Singh enters top 10, Jaiswal down to No. 5
    PTI
  2. India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I LIVE score: IND looks to seal series win against BAN, Toss at 6:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Root goes past Cook to become England’s leading run-scorer in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE score: Root brings up 150, Brook scores hundred as England go past 450
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India v Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 5/0 (1 over); Target 167
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC T20I Rankings: Arshdeep Singh enters top 10, Jaiswal down to No. 5
    PTI
  3. India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I LIVE score: IND looks to seal series win against BAN, Toss at 6:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE score: Root brings up 150, Brook scores hundred as England go past 450
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tchouameni to captain France against Israel, French federation says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment