IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India v Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads

India faces Bangladesh in the second of three T20 Internationals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. The host took the series lead after winning the opener in Gwalior by seven wickets.
Bangladesh was restricted to a total of 127 courtesy of three-wicket hauls from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy. Debutant Mayank Yadav started with a maiden and picked up his first international wicket, removing Mahmudullah in the second over
Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma got off the mark immediately, but the latter was run out cheaply for 16. However, Samson was joined by Suryakumar Yadav and scored 71 runs in the PowerPlay before the skipper lost his wicket.
The chase was completed by Hardik Pandya who scored a blistering 39 off 16 balls and sealed the win with a maximum in the 12th over with 49 balls remaining.
