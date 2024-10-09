MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India v Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads

IND vs BAN: Find the fantasy team, predicted line-ups and full squads ahead of the second T20I between India and Bangladesh, to be held in Delhi on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 10:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Suryakumar Yadav in action during the first T20 International Match between India vs Bangladesh at the Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior.
Suryakumar Yadav in action during the first T20 International Match between India vs Bangladesh at the Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Suryakumar Yadav in action during the first T20 International Match between India vs Bangladesh at the Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

India faces Bangladesh in the second of three T20 Internationals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. The host took the series lead after winning the opener in Gwalior by seven wickets.

Bangladesh was restricted to a total of 127 courtesy of three-wicket hauls from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy. Debutant Mayank Yadav started with a maiden and picked up his first international wicket, removing Mahmudullah in the second over

Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma got off the mark immediately, but the latter was run out cheaply for 16. However, Samson was joined by Suryakumar Yadav and scored 71 runs in the PowerPlay before the skipper lost his wicket.

The chase was completed by Hardik Pandya who scored a blistering 39 off 16 balls and sealed the win with a maximum in the 12th over with 49 balls remaining.

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I - PREDICTED XIs
INDIA
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.
BANGLADESH
Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
IND vs BAN 2nd T20I - DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPER
Sanju Samson
BATTERS
Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Abhishek Sharma (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain
BOWLERS
Arshdeep Singh, Mustafizur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav
Team Composition: IND : BAN; Credits Left:
THE SQUADS
INDIA
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma.
BANGLADESH
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

Related Topics

India /

Bangladesh /

Suryakumar Yadav /

Sanju Samson /

Arshdeep Singh /

Mayank Yadav /

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India v Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India v Bangladesh; match details, timing, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tamim Iqbal: After playing Test cricket for 24 years, the fact that Bangladesh still talks about improvement is not pleasant
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Pochettino meets rest of US team for first time after coming across Robinson in London restaurant
    AP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season preview: Axis of power has shifted, signalling Indian cricket’s growth spurt
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India v Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India v Bangladesh; match details, timing, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season preview: Axis of power has shifted, signalling Indian cricket’s growth spurt
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Tamim Iqbal: After playing Test cricket for 24 years, the fact that Bangladesh still talks about improvement is not pleasant
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch India v Sri Lanka; Squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India v Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India v Bangladesh; match details, timing, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tamim Iqbal: After playing Test cricket for 24 years, the fact that Bangladesh still talks about improvement is not pleasant
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Pochettino meets rest of US team for first time after coming across Robinson in London restaurant
    AP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season preview: Axis of power has shifted, signalling Indian cricket’s growth spurt
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment