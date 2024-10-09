MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch India v Sri Lanka; Squads

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Here’s all you need to know about the T20 WC match between India and Sri Lanka.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 08:30 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India is coming into this game after a win over Pakistan.
India is coming into this game after a win over Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India is coming into this game after a win over Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP

India will look to continue its winning momentum when it meets Sri Lanka in the Group A encounter of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday.

India is coming into this game after a win over Pakistan while Sri Lanka lost to Australia.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When is the India vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday, October 9.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of India vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka can be caught on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of India vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka can be caught on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. You can also stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates.

SQUADS

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Yastika Bhatia

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani

Related Topics

India women /

Sri Lanka Women /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

