IND vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch India v Sri Lanka; Squads

India will look to continue its winning momentum when it meets Sri Lanka in the Group A encounter of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday.
India is coming into this game after a win over Pakistan while Sri Lanka lost to Australia.
When is the India vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday, October 9.
Where is the India vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
Where to watch LIVE telecast of India vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka can be caught on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch LIVE stream of India vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka can be caught on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. You can also stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates.
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Yastika Bhatia
Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani
